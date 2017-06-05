Get Your Restaurant Week On

23 hrs ago Read more: Gulfshore Life

Now it's time to kick back and show your support for the dozens of Naples and Marco Island restaurants offering unbeatable prix fixe menus with three or more courses for $25 or $35 through Wednesday, June 14. You can browse all of them on the fortnight's official website - and note that some have optional add-ons, like wine pairings and extra courses . The Elvis Presley dessert empanada on Catch 41's restaurant week menu was such an unexpected yet mind-blowing mix of flavors - bacon, jelly and peanut butter baked into a pastry alongside diced banana and a scoop of vanilla ice cream - that I'm hoping it will become a permanent fixture.

