FWC Meeting for Burrowing Owls Planned
The FWC plans to hold a meeting with stakeholders on June 15, 2017, from 4-6:45 PM at the Marco Island Library , 210 S. Heathwood Drive, to discuss development of Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for the Florida Burrowing Owl.
