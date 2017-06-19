Fort Myers woman faces prison time for real estate fraud
A 66-year-old Fort Myers woman was found guilty and is looking at up to 30 years in prison for scheming to defraud, according to the state attorney. Charlotte Braden was hired to work a real estate sale for a Marco Island family in 2012, and for her efforts, she would receive 30 percent of the proceeds once the property was sold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve Colegrove (Nov '14)
|Tue
|YouLikeThat
|12
|Where to Eat in Naples and Marco Island
|Jun 17
|Mannie
|2
|VIDEO: Frantic customers rush out during Naples...
|Jun 16
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 15
|C Everett Koop
|2
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|Jun 11
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|Royal Poinciana Trees in Full Bloom
|Jun 10
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC