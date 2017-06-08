Dementia Respite Coming to Marco
By definition, dementia is a general term for a decline of mental ability that is severe enough to interfere with one's daily life. Dementia is not one specific disease, but an overall term that encompasses several different forms of the condition, including Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, and other types.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples City Council to hear $1.5 million rounda...
|Wed
|Edith
|2
|Looking for Robert Ayres Bradley
|Jun 3
|Netlace
|1
|Looking for Bob Bradley, (Aug '16)
|Jun 2
|Netlace
|3
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Jun 1
|Cody
|82
|Misty Cigarettes
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Collier oil exploration debate continues
|May 31
|Cafe Cubano
|2
|Marco Island.. Looking for bud
|May 28
|Jmiles1217
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC