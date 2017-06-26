Cuban-born Tenor a Big Hit
"Memorable concerts don't merely deliver what's expected; they also take audiences b eyond what they can envision." ~ Gerald Klickstein Marco Island Center for the Arts was thrilled to introduce to island audiences Cuban-born, Miami based tenor Anibal Cruz with guest appearances by his sons, Anibal Cruz, Jr. and Alex Cruz, as well as his daughter-in-law Liset Mercantete.
