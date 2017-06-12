Collier commissioners to vote on Marc...

Collier commissioners to vote on Marco airport expansion

Sunday Jun 11

The fate of a $13 million airport expansion on Marco Island is in the hands of Collier County leaders this week. Commissioners will decide whether to approve the submittal of a grant application requesting an additional $5 million for the construction of an aircraft apron and airfield safety improvements, which includes the demolition of the existing terminal.

