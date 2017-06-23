Calusa Garden Club Awards Scholarship
Annually, the Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island awards a college scholarship to a Marco Island Academy senior who is interested in or pursuing studies in the environment, horticulture, or conservation. Recently, Marianne Foley, the Calusa Garden Club's scholarship chairperson, presented a $700 check for college expenses to Joseph Politi, Jr., this year's scholarship winner.
