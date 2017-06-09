A Bit of 'Whimsy'

Marco Island Center for the Arts invites the public to a bit of whimsy on exhibit now until June 27, 2017, weekdays from 9 AM-4 PM. This fanciful mixed-media exhibition will take you to "a smiley place."

