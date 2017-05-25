Working Together

Working Together

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coastal Breeze News

It's no secret that we have been hit by the largest concentration of salt marsh mosquitoes that we can remember in recent years, and as for me, I cannot ever remember them this bad in 43 years! The Collier County Mosquito Control District is monitoring this large population of salt marsh mosquitoes through its surveillance program, and is scheduling numerous treatment missions to target the aggressive pests that are emerging from the southern reaches of the county. If you've never seen how they test for mosquitoes, we learned on a tour of Mosquito Control that employees stand outside and see how many mosquitoes land in a certain measured period of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10) Thu Mister T 79
Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester Thu SuperNose 2
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
News Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness May 19 Edith 2
News SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job... May 19 Prophecy 1
News Proposed Naples high-rise receives backlash fro... May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
News Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase May 19 Cuban Coffee 1
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC