Working Together

It's no secret that we have been hit by the largest concentration of salt marsh mosquitoes that we can remember in recent years, and as for me, I cannot ever remember them this bad in 43 years! The Collier County Mosquito Control District is monitoring this large population of salt marsh mosquitoes through its surveillance program, and is scheduling numerous treatment missions to target the aggressive pests that are emerging from the southern reaches of the county. If you've never seen how they test for mosquitoes, we learned on a tour of Mosquito Control that employees stand outside and see how many mosquitoes land in a certain measured period of time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.