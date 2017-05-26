Tribute in Celebration of Phyllis P. Marco

County Commissioner Donna Fiala, guests, Marco Island Historical Society Board, Historical Museum staff and friends of Phyllis Marco gathered on the beautiful Marco Island Museum grounds to acknowledge Phyllis' many contributions to Marco Island with the dedication of an outdoor bench in her honor. Phyllis and her husband Eddie arrived on this island's shores 35 years ago at a time when nothing was developed south of the JW Marriott Hotel, but the beauty of the quiet island captured their hearts.

