Mosquito Control Update

Efforts to control the prolific onset of salt marsh mosquitoes through aerial spraying will take place this evening, Sunday May 14th, after 10:30 PM, when Skyvan airplanes will treat areas of Marco Island with Anvil. The Henderson Creek area will also be treated after 10:30 PM tonight, with Dibrom.

