Moose Lodge Grand Opening

On a recent Sunday afternoon, Moose Lodge 1990 kicked off their grand opening to a packed house full of Moose Lodge dignitaries, Moose Riders, and guests. The Moose Lodge has moved to new location at 30 Marco Lake Drive, Marco Island .

