MIA Students Build Mini Reefs - Build it and the fish will come
Marco Island Academy science teacher Jerry Miller's class was a hub of activity on May 4. That day his students paired up in teams to construct mini reefs, to be installed under docks in various locations on Marco Island. According to Miller, "The students are doing something positive for the community by helping restore the quality of the water under the docks and hopefully bring back the population of fish.
