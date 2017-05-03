Marco woman donates dummy dog to firefighters for CPR training
Roberts and her husband Steve donated a $400 dummy dog to the Marco Island Fire Department so crews can practice techniques that could help real canines in distress. "I've often thought what if my dog chokes we don't know how to do it on them," she said.
