Landscaping Help for MIA

Marianne Foley, Scholarship Chairperson for the Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island, was in discussions with Chris Zumstein, guidance counselor of Marco Island Academy, about applicants for the Calusa Garden Club scholarship, when Mr. Zumstein surprised her with a question: "Would Calusa Garden Club members be interested in helping Marco Island Academy with its landscape plans, and work with the Academy's Environmental Studies class in achieving the plans?" Mrs. Foley was thrilled. Since moving to a condominium on Marco Island, she had been itching to get her hands dirty in the soil with gardening projects.

