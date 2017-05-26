EMS Week in Collier County
The Collier County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, May 21, to Saturday, May 27, as Emergency Medical Services Week in Collier County. The Board of County Commissioners established the Emergency Medical Services Division in 1981.
