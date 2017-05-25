Collier County road project may be expedited

It's second nature for Marco Island Fire Division Chief Christopher Crossan to warn people before they hit a dip while driving down Collier Blvd. He and his fellow first responders know every dip, bump, and patch because they have to warn patients as they take them to hospitals off the island. "That probably shouldn't happen but that's our reality, and we do prepare the patient for that," Crossan said.

