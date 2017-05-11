An American Dream on Marco
As a boy growing up in Italy, Luigi Carvelli never dreamed that by the age of thirty-five he would be the owner of four successful restaurants, with nearly three hundred people in his employ. Luigi, along with his brothers Sal, 44, and Francesco, 33, and cousins Adamo, 41, and Francesco Serravalle, 34, are the owners of three of Marco's finest restaurants, DaVinci's, Marco Prime Steak & Seafood, and the newest addition, The Oyster Society .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man calls 911 in Florida to ask to be deported
|14 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Festival to bring eats, tunes to Naples
|Sat
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Collier elementary school teacher accused of as...
|Sat
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Miccosukee tribe accuses Collier officials of d...
|Sat
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|May 11
|cro
|77
|Over the Bridge to a Reel Catch: Bill's Steak a...
|May 7
|Edmund
|2
|Supporting Lupus Awareness
|Apr 16
|NOYFB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC