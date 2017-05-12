A Happy Hour for a Cause
Marco Island Meals of Hope's May "Happy Hour for Hope" will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at the Old Marco Pub and Restaurant, 1105 Bald Eagle Drive, Marco Island. Susan and Tom Ackerson are hosting this event, offering drinks at happy hour prices and a delicious spread of hors d'oeuvres.
