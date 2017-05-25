6-Month Report from the City Council Chairman
City council elections took place six months ago, so this is a good occasion to take a look at what has been accomplished over the past half year, and what the Marco Island community can expect in the next six months. City council authorized a nationwide search for a new city manager, and we should attract an incredible person for this remarkable job in our paradise community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex clubs in Naples Fl.......Fun things to do..... (May '10)
|Thu
|Mister T
|79
|Raybo frank fake pastor aka child molester
|Thu
|SuperNose
|2
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Life saver donuts to bring water safety awareness
|May 19
|Edith
|2
|SWFL gained nearly 3,200 new private-sector job...
|May 19
|Prophecy
|1
|Proposed Naples high-rise receives backlash fro...
|May 19
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Woman arrested following Collier high-speed chase
|May 19
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC