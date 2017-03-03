Tour de Marco 7 Sets Record
Natalie Hughes, a student at MIA, Bob Votruba of the One Million Acts of Kindness tour and Marco's Artist of the Year, JRobert, at the conclusion of Tour de Marco 7. A record crowd for Tour de Marco 7 equated to record fundraising for the Marco Y as riders enjoyed perfect weather while discovering Marco Island by bicycle, Sunday morning, February 26. "We had 253 participants and raised $6,000 for the Marco Y," said Steve Reynolds, the director of this year's tour. The previous record attendance was 200 in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|4 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|11
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|5 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|9
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC