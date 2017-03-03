Tour de Marco 7 Sets Record

Natalie Hughes, a student at MIA, Bob Votruba of the One Million Acts of Kindness tour and Marco's Artist of the Year, JRobert, at the conclusion of Tour de Marco 7. A record crowd for Tour de Marco 7 equated to record fundraising for the Marco Y as riders enjoyed perfect weather while discovering Marco Island by bicycle, Sunday morning, February 26. "We had 253 participants and raised $6,000 for the Marco Y," said Steve Reynolds, the director of this year's tour. The previous record attendance was 200 in 2012.

