The Marco Players Presents 'Driving Miss Daisy'
When Daisy Werthan , an elderly Jewish widow, nearly wrecks her brand-new 1948 Packard backing it out of the driveway, her wealthy son Boolie hires Hoke , a kind black man, to serve as her chauffeur. A Pulitzer prize-winner written by Alfred Uhry, the play is set just prior to the civil rights movement and takes a look at the charming 25-year relationship between two people who realize they have much in common and grow to respect and care for each other.
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|5 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|9
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|5 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|5
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
