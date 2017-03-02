The Marco Players Presents 'Driving Miss Daisy'

When Daisy Werthan , an elderly Jewish widow, nearly wrecks her brand-new 1948 Packard backing it out of the driveway, her wealthy son Boolie hires Hoke , a kind black man, to serve as her chauffeur. A Pulitzer prize-winner written by Alfred Uhry, the play is set just prior to the civil rights movement and takes a look at the charming 25-year relationship between two people who realize they have much in common and grow to respect and care for each other.

