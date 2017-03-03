RC Laser Championship Regatta Competition Returns to Marco

On Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 5th, the Marco Island Model Yacht Club in conjunction with the City of Marco Island Department of Parks and Recreation, will hold the 14th Annual RC Laser Midwinter Championship Regatta at Mackle Park in Marco Island. This popular competition draws people to Mackle Park from far and wide, as both competitors and spectators.

