Marco council to discuss severance fo...

Marco council to discuss severance for former city manager

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

Marco Island is considering paying $89,000 to a city manager who quit last month. The city council is discussing that proposal at a meeting Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... Sun Edith 16
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... Sun Edith 15
News Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o... Sun Athos 2
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Feb 26 Dee 73
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 21 Edith 8
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Civil Emergency Message for Collier County was issued at March 07 at 12:49PM EST

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC