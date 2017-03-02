Man-O-Manatee
That gentle, slow moving giant of the sea, the Florida manatee, is the subject of Master Naturalist Robert McConville's next lecture at Rose History Auditorium. The lecture, which is sponsored by the Marco Island Historical Society, will be held at 7 PM on Wednesday, March 22, and is open to the public.
