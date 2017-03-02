Kiwanis Car Show Back and Bigger Than Ever
Over 200 vehicles, ranging in age and style, sat in the parking lot of the NCH Marco Healthcare Center for the 13th Annual Kiwanis Club Annual Car Show. Thousands of car enthusiasts and "motorheads" made their way through the rows of cars, discussing engines and paint jobs-proving once again that people on Marco Island sure do love their cars.
