JW Marriott Marco Welcomes New Executive Chef and Plans More Dining Changes

Eric Vasta has been named the executive chef for the entire resort. An alum of iconic properties such as the Fontainebleau in Miami, the Four Seasons in Chicago and the New York Palace, he most recently held the same position at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

