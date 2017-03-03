International Women's Day Luncheon
To celebrate International Women's Day, the American Association of University Women Marco Island Branch invites everyone to join them for lunch at Hideaway Beach Club while enjoying a program presented by Janina Birtola on "Amelia's View Through Pilot Eyes" - a view of the challenges faced by Amelia Earhart and other early female pilots. The program and lunch is Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 11:30 AM.
