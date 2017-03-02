Fundraisers Embrace Art & Entertainment
The oldest non-profit community theater on Marco Island kicks off its 42nd season with its first-ever fundraisers celebrating the art of music and theater. Donors are invited to join our "Cast of Caricatures" mural.
