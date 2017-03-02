'Fun With Flora and Fauna' is Fun For Everyone
Marco Islanders are invited to a community family event "Fun with Flora and Fauna" presented by Calusa Garden Club on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The two-day community family event features something for everyone: in addition to displays of beautiful floral designs, Fun with Flora and Fauna features photography of Southwest Florida birds, animals, landscapes and plants as well as displays of beautiful plants, most of which are "Florida-friendly" and thrive in our local environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|11 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|9
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|12 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|5
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC