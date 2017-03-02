'Fun With Flora and Fauna' is Fun For Everyone

Marco Islanders are invited to a community family event "Fun with Flora and Fauna" presented by Calusa Garden Club on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at Marco Island Center for the Arts. The two-day community family event features something for everyone: in addition to displays of beautiful floral designs, Fun with Flora and Fauna features photography of Southwest Florida birds, animals, landscapes and plants as well as displays of beautiful plants, most of which are "Florida-friendly" and thrive in our local environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.