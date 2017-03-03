Council Deals With Contentious Issues
When Marco Island City Council convenes on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 PM in chambers, many are hopeful that they might finally be able to move forward and avoid the minefields of more contentious issues. At their last meeting, council broke with the long held tradition of respecting a councilor's nomination to an advisory board when Vice Chair Jared Grifoni engineered the defeat of Councilman Bob Brown's nomination to the Beach Advisory Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|15 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|9
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|15 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|5
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC