Council Deals With Contentious Issues

When Marco Island City Council convenes on Monday, March 6 at 5:30 PM in chambers, many are hopeful that they might finally be able to move forward and avoid the minefields of more contentious issues. At their last meeting, council broke with the long held tradition of respecting a councilor's nomination to an advisory board when Vice Chair Jared Grifoni engineered the defeat of Councilman Bob Brown's nomination to the Beach Advisory Committee.

