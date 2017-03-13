Corey Hepburn has been appointed Executive Chef at Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa - FL, USA
In this role, Chef Hepburn oversees all aspects of food and beverage in collaboration with Fisher, with special attention to the signature restaurant, The Deck at 560 Bar & Restaurant. Hepburn developed his soulful cuisine style at age 20 at the Holiday Inn located in DuBois, PA as Sous Chef and went on to hold the Executive Chef position by age 24. Chef's passion for creating bold flavors and deeply satisfying dishes further emphasizes his signature cooking style.
