Citizen's Academy Accepting Applications
The goal of the Citizen's Academy is improved community communications facilitated through instruction of basic police operations and techniques. Many policies and procedures related to the criminal justice system are foreign to citizens and it is expected that through education and discussion, many questions generated by the public regarding law enforcement will be answered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|15 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|9
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|15 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|5
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC