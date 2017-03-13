Canada to plant as much as 13% more oats
MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, U.S. On the heels of the "oats harvest from hell," Canadian farmers were expected to increase acres planted to oats by 12% to 13% from 2016, said Randy Strychar, president, Ag Commodity Research, North Vancouver, British Columbia and Shawna Mathieson, executive director, Prairie Oat Growers Association, Morris, Manitoba. Strychar and Mathieson provided their forecasts during the North American Millers' Association spring conference on Marco Island on March 12. The increase in oat acres was expected mostly to come at the expense of spring wheat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naples in Florida Tops Again in US for Well-Bei...
|Sun
|General Robert E Lee
|4
|Bicycle repair
|Sun
|Waswee
|1
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|16
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|Mar 5
|Edith
|15
|Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o...
|Mar 5
|Athos
|2
|I am on vacation and would like to smoke a join...
|Dec '16
|Hookitup
|1
|Halloween tricker treat night on Marco island
|Oct '16
|Jimbo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC