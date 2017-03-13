Canada to plant as much as 13% more oats

MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, U.S. On the heels of the "oats harvest from hell," Canadian farmers were expected to increase acres planted to oats by 12% to 13% from 2016, said Randy Strychar, president, Ag Commodity Research, North Vancouver, British Columbia and Shawna Mathieson, executive director, Prairie Oat Growers Association, Morris, Manitoba. Strychar and Mathieson provided their forecasts during the North American Millers' Association spring conference on Marco Island on March 12. The increase in oat acres was expected mostly to come at the expense of spring wheat.

