Brace Yourself for the 'Battlefield of Brotherhood'

The upcoming play, "Battlefield of Brotherhood" debuting in March is a unique collaboration of students from three local schools to portray historical events with attention to the personal interactions between races. Students from the Marco Island Charter Middle School, Lely High School and the Marco Island Academy have been learning and practicing their lines diligently for weeks to perform a play that will bring the past into the present.

