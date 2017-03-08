Best (and worst) communities for health and well-being

For the second year in a row, Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island in Florida remains the top U.S. metro community for overall well-being , according to a newly released ranking by Gallup and Healthways. Barnstable Town, Massachusetts, and Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California - both of which ranked in the top six last year - came in second- and third-highest, respectively.

