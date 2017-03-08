Analysis: Weather conditions could be...

Analysis: Weather conditions could be worse for Collier County fire

Tuesday

Despite the fact the Picayune Strand brush fire in Collier County has already consumed at least 6,000 acres, when it comes to the weather, the situation could be a lot worse. Meteorologists focus on four main points when analyzing "critical" fire weather conditions: Wind, relative humidity, temperature and past events.

