2 Florida cities in top 10 for well-being
For the second year in a row, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island region was No. 1 for well-being in the U.S. Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals Social: having supportive relationships and love in your life Financial: managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security Community: liking where you live, feeling safe, and having pride in your community Physical: having good health and enough energy to get things done daily Fort Smith, Ark., Hickory, N.C. and Huntington, W.V. ranked the lowest out of the 189 Metro areas surveyed.
