2 Florida cities in top 10 for well-b...

2 Florida cities in top 10 for well-being

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

For the second year in a row, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island region was No. 1 for well-being in the U.S. Purpose: liking what you do each day and being motivated to achieve your goals Social: having supportive relationships and love in your life Financial: managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security Community: liking where you live, feeling safe, and having pride in your community Physical: having good health and enough energy to get things done daily Fort Smith, Ark., Hickory, N.C. and Huntington, W.V. ranked the lowest out of the 189 Metro areas surveyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... Mar 5 Edith 16
News Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab... Mar 5 Edith 15
News Border Patrol detains 12 in Collier smuggling o... Mar 5 Athos 2
Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08) Feb 26 Dee 73
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 22 Hey 8
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... Feb 21 Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 21 Edith 8
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC