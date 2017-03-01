Weather Blog: How much rain has fallen so far?
As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, nearly every community west of Interstate 75 in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties has picked up at least .5" of rain. Dual-polarized Doppler radar estimates place 1" today in Bonita Springs , 1.8" near Naples , 1.2" in Clewiston and 1.3" on Marco Island and LaBelle .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|22 hr
|Edith
|4
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|Tue
|Edith
|8
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Feb 26
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC