Vincent Bucci has been appointed Managing Director at Hilton Marco...
Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa announced today the appointment of Vincent Bucci, as its new Managing Director. With an award-winning track record and an extensive background in hotel and food & beverage operations, he will be responsible for ensuring the successful re-launch of the storied 30-year-old resort as it finalizes a $40 million-dollar transformation re-defining island style with modern elegantly designed accommodations, a redesigned pool, and a brand-new dining experience, The Deck at 560 Bar & Restaurant.Bucci offers the team at Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa more than 37 years of hotel industry experience in the country's top markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|5 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|5 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|7
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC