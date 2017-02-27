Vincent Bucci has been appointed Managing Director at Hilton Marco...

Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa announced today the appointment of Vincent Bucci, as its new Managing Director. With an award-winning track record and an extensive background in hotel and food & beverage operations, he will be responsible for ensuring the successful re-launch of the storied 30-year-old resort as it finalizes a $40 million-dollar transformation re-defining island style with modern elegantly designed accommodations, a redesigned pool, and a brand-new dining experience, The Deck at 560 Bar & Restaurant.Bucci offers the team at Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa more than 37 years of hotel industry experience in the country's top markets.

