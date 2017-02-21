Suspect swipes power washer from N. F...

Suspect swipes power washer from N. Fort Myers store

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC2 News

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a $600 power washer from a North Fort Myers business in mid-February. It happened Wednesday, February 15th, at Northern Tool, which is at 14571 North Tamiami Trail just south of the intersection with Pine Island Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant... 19 hr Edith 2
News FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ... 19 hr Edith 2
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' 19 hr Edith 8
Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15) Feb 18 Giveittome 7
News Planning group withdraws support for Everglades... Feb 17 Cuban Coffee 1
golden gate error for db2 Feb 16 mpaul 1
Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida Feb 11 eldar219 1
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,289 • Total comments across all topics: 279,068,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC