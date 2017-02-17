St. Mark's Opens Time Capsule at 50th Anniversary
In celebrating its 50th anniversary, St. Mark's Episcopal Church unveiled its time capsule, marked to be opened on February 10, 2017. This was history in the making, as the time capsule was planted underneath the pulpit 25 years ago inside the Parish Hall.
