Retired Passaic Police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they overheard an S.O.S. call Retired Passaic cops save 5 in Florida boat accident Retired Passaic Police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they overheard an S.O.S. call Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k4FRXF Cheryl and Angel Casabona, a pair of retired Passaic police officers, rescued five people, including three children, whose boat capsized off the coast of Naples, Fla., on Saturday. Retired Passaic police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they retired to Florida this past summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.