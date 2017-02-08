Retired Passaic cops save 5 in Florid...

Retired Passaic cops save 5 in Florida boat accident

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Retired Passaic Police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they overheard an S.O.S. call Retired Passaic cops save 5 in Florida boat accident Retired Passaic Police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they overheard an S.O.S. call Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k4FRXF Cheryl and Angel Casabona, a pair of retired Passaic police officers, rescued five people, including three children, whose boat capsized off the coast of Naples, Fla., on Saturday. Retired Passaic police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they retired to Florida this past summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marco Island Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Meals that Say 'I Love You' Feb 12 Edith 4
Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida Feb 11 eldar219 1
dee edwards naples florida Feb 4 Household Concerned 1
News From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom... Feb 4 Cuban Coffee 1
News Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col... Feb 4 Cuban Coffee 1
DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples Feb 2 Robert 1
News Women's March on Washington to draw thousands Jan 30 Edith 6
See all Marco Island Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marco Island Forum Now

Marco Island Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marco Island Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Marco Island, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,248

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC