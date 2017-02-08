Retired Passaic cops save 5 in Florida boat accident
Retired Passaic Police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they overheard an S.O.S. call Retired Passaic cops save 5 in Florida boat accident Retired Passaic Police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they overheard an S.O.S. call Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k4FRXF Cheryl and Angel Casabona, a pair of retired Passaic police officers, rescued five people, including three children, whose boat capsized off the coast of Naples, Fla., on Saturday. Retired Passaic police officers Cheryl and Angel Casabona thought their rescue days were long behind them when they retired to Florida this past summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 12
|Edith
|4
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
|Women's March on Washington to draw thousands
|Jan 30
|Edith
|6
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC