PBS Documentary Features Score by JRobert

Marco Island's reigning Artist of the Year, JRobert Houghtaling, is excited for the debut of the PBS documentary, "The Great Florida Cattle Drive: Unbroken Circles." Houghtaling composed the score for the hour-long special-an honor the venerable musician considers the highlight of his outstanding musical career.

