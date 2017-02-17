Open Letter to Mr. Roger Hernstadt
It is regrettable that some of our councilors failed to set aside emotions and find a civil, constructive, businesslike manner in which to work with you on their issues of concern. It was the hope of many citizens that these issues would be resolved by councilors working with you using civil communication and with a "Let's roll up our shirt sleeves and constructively work together" attitude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|11 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|11 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|5
|golden gate error for db2
|23 hr
|mpaul
|1
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC