Naples garage fire causes millions in damage
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what started a massive fire in Naples that caused millions of dollars in damage. All day on Wednesday, fire crews cleaned out the garage to try and find out what sparked the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Collier protestors rally in support of Affordab...
|6 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Florida Teacher reassigned after Pro-Trump, ant...
|6 hr
|Cuban Coffee
|7
|Review: Brookes Legacy Animal Rescue (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Dee
|73
|Cuckolds or Swingers in naples (Aug '15)
|Feb 22
|Hey
|8
|FDOT installs $2M fence to protect panthers on ...
|Feb 21
|Edith
|2
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 21
|Edith
|8
|Planning group withdraws support for Everglades...
|Feb 17
|Cuban Coffee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC