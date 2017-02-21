Marine Professionals commemorates 20th anniversary
Marine Professionals Inc. is marking its 20th year in business, kicking off a year-long commemoration with a new celebratory logo and a secondary, complementary visual. The anniversary logo symbolizes MPI's success over the past 20 years, as well as its commitment to its longstanding clients and overall philosophy of customer loyalty and care.
