L is For?
"L Is For?" takes place at La Serenata, a moderately upscale retirement community in Southwest Florida. Relax and spend some time with Louise , a Southern Belle who appears to be a cleaning fanatic, and Mark , a lonely widower from Upstate New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marco Island Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|golden gate error for db2
|4 hr
|mpaul
|1
|Meals that Say 'I Love You'
|Feb 12
|Edith
|4
|Rent the apartment in Naples/Florida
|Feb 11
|eldar219
|1
|dee edwards naples florida
|Feb 4
|Household Concerned
|1
|From Park Shore to Port Royal: Luxury model hom...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|Study looks into lowering cost of living in Col...
|Feb 4
|Cuban Coffee
|1
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|Feb 2
|Robert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marco Island Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC