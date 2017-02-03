It's Almost 'Souper' Bowl Time

The event site may be under construction, but that won't stop the annual Souper Bowl from once again satisfying artistic tastes and taste buds, along with raising money for the Leadership Marco Scholarship Fund. Set for 11 AM, February 4 at Mackle Park, the event features bowls, hand-crafted and painted by students from Tommie Barfield Elementary School, Marco Island Charter Middle School, Marco Island Academy and Lely High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.