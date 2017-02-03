Interactive Exhibit Brings Pioneer Era to Life
The Marco Island Historical Museum and the Marco Island Historical Society recently hosted a reception for the unveiling of their third and final exhibit at the museum. The Pioneer Era - A Tale of Two Villages is the story of two villages, one to the north and one to the south, that were created through the hard work, determination and resilience of early settlers.
